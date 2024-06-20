Start of Summer 2024

Happy Summer!

Today is the summer solstice, the first day of the astronomical summer.

This is the longest day of the year with over 15 and a half hours of sunlight with the sun at its highest point in the sky and hitting the northern hemisphere most directly at 3:50 P.M.

Unfortunately, we will be somewhat limited with how much sun we actually see with mostly cloudy skies and rain throughout the day as our highs will only reach the low 70s.

Chances for cloudy rain continue into Friday before the temperature jumps up to the low 80s this weekend.

After possible thunderstorms on Saturday, we could see clear skies on Sunday and into the start of next week.