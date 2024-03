Mostly sunny skies as high pressure takes over the area. Our temperatures into the low 50s today, 10 degrees above average. As we head into Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds with similar temperatures. We will be feeling the breeze! Winds from the northwest around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph!

Cooler and a bit calmer as we head into Sunday.

Next week is the official start of spring. Our temperatures will be a bit cooler than last week.

Have a fun and safe weekend!