Springing ahead into sunshine

We spring ahead tonight, turning our clocks ahead by one hour at 2 AM (or before you go to bed tonight).
We lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of sunshine Sunday evening.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Monday will likely set a record high.
Temperatures will cool down during the upcoming week.
