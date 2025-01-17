Spring today, frigid tomorrow

Today comes with highs reaching 40 degrees! That is 15 degrees above normal—the record high for Friday, January 17th is 47 degrees set in 1913.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds. These southerly winds will gust around 35 mph in the first half of the day.

The rollercoaster continues as our temperatures are colder yet again into the weekend.

Temperatures are in the teens on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs are only in the single digits for Sunday (if we are lucky) and plenty of sun.

Colder yet into next week. Our highs stay near 0 degrees with overnight lows near -15 degrees. Morning wind chills will be around -25 degrees.

We have no real weathermakers in the future. January continues to lack snow.