Spring sun and warmth

Today brings more sunny skies as temperatures climb into the mid-60s to around 70 for much of the area, although easterly winds will keep it cooler along the lakeshore.

Tomorrow will be very nice as well. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures will also be even warmer, with highs climbing into the 70s for much of the area and even reaching the 80s in some locations.

Rain chances begin late Thursday and continue into Friday. You may hear some thunder, and much of the area will see rainfall totals around 0.5 inches, though some thunderstorms could bring isolated higher amounts.

We dry out again over the weekend before the next chance for rain arrives on Monday. This stretch of mostly dry weather will help river levels fall and floodwaters recede.