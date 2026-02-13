Spring preview

Milder weather has arrived and it’s here to stay. We’re starting the morning off chilly, with temperatures in the lower 20s, but sunshine will help warm us into the low to mid-40s this afternoon under bright, clear skies. Tonight, temperatures drop back into the lower 20s with a gradual increase in clouds, though conditions remain dry. The pleasant pattern continues through the weekend, with Valentine’s Day bringing partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Overall, nice weather will stick around for the next five days, with seasonably mild temperatures and mainly dry conditions.