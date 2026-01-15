Snowy weekend ahead

Temperatures today will feel much more January-like, especially compared to the above-average warmth we saw at the start of the week. Morning temperatures are in the low teens and will only reach the low 20s by this afternoon. A breeze will keep wind chills in the single digits and low teens. We’ll start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds increasing later in the day.

We are entering a snowy pattern beginning tonight. Around sunset, light snow will develop and continue into tomorrow morning, bringing about 1–2 inches of accumulation. After that, chances for light snow showers will continue Friday and into the weekend, adding another 1–2 inches.

Temperatures will remain below average this weekend and then drop even further as we start the work week.