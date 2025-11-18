Snowy start to the day for some

Rain and snow will be making their way into northeast Wisconsin as the day gets started. Many places will begin as rain and start to transition into snow as the sun rises. This wet snow will bring hazardous conditions on the roads this morning, so be careful as you head out for the day. Rain and wet snow are expected south of Highway 29. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Waupaca and Waushara counties, where 1–3" is possible, mainly west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will rise to near 40 degrees this afternoon.

There is a chance for some showers Thursday, but other than that it looks to be a calm week with slight warming in the second half of the week, though temperatures will stay in the 40s for the week.