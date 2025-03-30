Watch Now
Snowy end to the weekend

Avi's forecast
This weekend has included various weather alerts and we're entering the work week with more alerts overnight into Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect Sunday night until early Monday morning.

The rain and rain/snow mix we've had throughout the weekend will become snow late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
More snow is expected further north where we could see between 2-5 inches of accumulation.

After the early morning snow, Monday will be mostly sunny.
Another storm is expected on Wednesday with snow and rain possible.

