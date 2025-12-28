Snowy end to 2025's final weekend

The last weekend of 2025 is ending with rain, a wintry mix and then snow to take us into early Monday.

Winter-related weather alerts are active throughout all of northeast Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday.

Snow accumulations are expected to be between 3-6 inches for most of the area although higher amounts are expected further north up to 8 inches or more.

Gusty winds are expected all night into Monday as well which could impact visibility thanks to blowing snow.

Much colder temperatures are on the way for New Year's Day.