Snow wraps up, hazards continue

Our counties are under winter storm warnings through this morning. Door County is under a blizzard warning.

Snow will continue through sunrise before it wraps up this morning. After that, we will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. While the snow will end, impacts will linger. Roads are slick this morning, so make sure you are being extra careful as you head out.

On top of that, we are going to see wind gusts near 40 miles per hour today, which will cause blowing and drifting snow. This will increase hazards on the roads and cause visibility issues.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, there is a chance for light snow, and then much colder air moves in to kick off the new year.

