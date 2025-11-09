Snow to start the week

After some weekend snow with accumulation in Door County, overnight Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the low 20s.
More snow chances return on Monday although accumulation will be minimal.
Gusty winds will continue throughout the day putting our wind chills in the 20s for Packers kickoff.
Our highs will return to the 40s on Tuesday before steadily increasing throughout the week.
