Snow through Sunday morning

Northeast Wisconsin remains under a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday morning. Snow began early this morning and has continued steadily throughout the day. While most of the snowfall has been light to moderate with smaller flakes, accumulation has added up. So far, most areas have picked up 2–4 inches, with an additional 2–4 inches expected by tomorrow morning. Locally higher totals are possible along the lakeshore.

Roads have been slick all day, so if you plan to travel tonight or tomorrow, be sure to slow down and use caution.

Snow will taper off early tomorrow, but travel impacts will linger. Gusty winds up to 25 mph may cause blowing and drifting snow, keeping roads slippery. Highs on Sunday will be near 30°, but temperatures will fall quickly by the evening as much colder air moves in.

Overnight lows will drop into the single digits, with wind chills dipping below zero—making for a very chilly start to the week. There is also a chance for additional snow on Wednesday.