Snow & storms

The next BIG storm is moving into Wisconsin.
Snow will overspread the area tonight & it could fall heavily at times.
Most areas will see 1-3" of snow by Wednesday morning, with the highest totals expected NW of Green Bay where 6" or more is possible.
Gusty winds of 35-45 mph will accompany the strong area of low pressure tonight & tomorrow.
The snow will switch over to showers & storms on Wednesday.
Most of the snow, if not all of it, will melt away by Wednesday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds & large hail are the main threats.
Locally heavy rain is also possible with a widespread 0.50" - 1.00" expected.
After this next big storm, it looks like it will finally quiet down for a while.