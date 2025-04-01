Snow & storms

The next BIG storm is moving into Wisconsin.

Snow will overspread the area tonight & it could fall heavily at times.

Most areas will see 1-3" of snow by Wednesday morning, with the highest totals expected NW of Green Bay where 6" or more is possible.

Gusty winds of 35-45 mph will accompany the strong area of low pressure tonight & tomorrow.

The snow will switch over to showers & storms on Wednesday.

Most of the snow, if not all of it, will melt away by Wednesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds & large hail are the main threats.

Locally heavy rain is also possible with a widespread 0.50" - 1.00" expected.

After this next big storm, it looks like it will finally quiet down for a while.

