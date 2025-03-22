Snow, rain and wind

After a mostly sunny Saturday, we'll get more cloud coverage on Saturday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be a different story with rain and snow expected across northeast Wisconsin with more snowfall expected further north.

Weather alerts have already been issued for our northern counties with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories beginning Sunday morning and lasting until Monday morning.

The heaviest snowfall could be up to six inches further north with many areas getting at least an inch or two.

The last part of the snowfall could linger into Monday morning which will affect work/school commutes.

More sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday.