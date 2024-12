Tuesday temperatures will be slightly higher than normal in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

After strong early morning gusts, the wind calms down as the day progresses.

There are chances for light snow Tuesday night.

More snow is expected further south up to half an inch with lower totals and/or no snow altogether further north.

We're expecting to see more snow throughout the day on Thursday.

Sunny skies and colder temperatures await this weekend.