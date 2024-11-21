Snow is here!

Our first accumulating snow of the season has arrived!

We're expecting 1-3 inches of snow across northeast Wisconsin followed by a rain/snow mix and then just rain.

Whatever snow accumulates should melt away by Thursday afternoon or Friday.

Strong wind gusts between 40-50 mph are expected throughout the day with a wind advisory issued for some counties until this afternoon.

High temperatures will largely stay in the mid/low 40s into early next week before colder temperatures set in ahead of Thanksgiving.

