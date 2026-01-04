Snow and wintry mix before a warm up

Sunday highs began to climb above normal in some areas.
Sunday night brings snow further north along with a wintry mix further south.
Hazardous traveling conditions are expected Sunday night into Monday morning with a Winter Weather Advisory.
Warmer highs are expected during the upcoming week along with more wintry precipitation.
