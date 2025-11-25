Snow and strong winds for holiday travel

Waking up to widespread dense fog this morning. The fog will linger through the morning, so if you plan to be on the roads, be extra careful. You may experience a few stray showers early on, and then rain returns this afternoon into tonight as a low-pressure system moves through northeast Wisconsin. Today is our last day of mild temperatures, with highs in the upper-40s.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will drop and winds will strengthen. Highs will stay in the 30s for the rest of the week, and wind gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour on Wednesday. Breezy conditions will continue into Thanksgiving. Light snow accumulation is expected in our area, but if your travel plans take you to northern Wisconsin, you may encounter significant snowfall.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.