Smoke subsides as the temps take off

It was another day with smoky sunshine across N.E.W..

In fact, it was the 7th straight day will unhealthy air quality being reported in the Fox Valley.

The area of high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the entire month is pulling off to the east.

That means temperatures will go up, the humidity will increase & the smoke will finally start to disperse.

The increased humidity means that the chance for rain will be going up as well.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday!

By Friday, expect highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

