Slowly warming up

Avi's forecast
Slowly warming up
While our temperatures all weekend finished well below normal, we are slowly warming up.
After mostly sunny skies during the weekend more clouds are expected early in the week.
However, we'll get back into the 30s above our normal highs by Tuesday.
Rain is expected later in the week.

