Slick start to Friday

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for many of our counties, mainly northwest of the Fox Valley. Freezing rain will mix with light snow and sleet, leading to icy road conditions. Use caution if you’re heading out today.

Many of us are staying above freezing so rain is falling across the area but could still lead to icy conditions across northeast Wisconsin. Fog will also develop this morning, reducing visibility, so be sure to slow down and allow extra time on the roads.

After the rain moves out, skies will remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

Our next system arrives on Saturday, bringing rain Saturday night that will transition to snow on Sunday. Gusty winds will follow, and much colder air will settle in by Monday.

