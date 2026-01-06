Slick roads and patchy fog to start Tuesday

Many counties in northeast Wisconsin are currently under winter weather advisories as temperatures just below freezing bring freezing rain across the area, creating icy road conditions that will continue through the morning commute and make travel slick and hazardous. Even though total ice amounts aren’t expected to be large, even a light glaze of ice can lead to dangerous driving conditions, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Slow down, increase following distances, and allow plenty of extra travel time, as patchy fog this morning could also reduce visibility.

As the day continues, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-30s, helping the precipitation transition to rain and gradually improving road conditions later in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-20s, and tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper-30s.

Toward the end of the week, another weather system is expected to move through Wisconsin, bringing rain and the potential for snow later in the weekend. While details are still uncertain, this system could impact weekend plans with its mix of precipitation, so keep an eye on the forecast.