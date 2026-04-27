Showers then storms

We will see scattered showers develop this morning and continue through much of the day. The first round will bring showers and a few thunderstorms, but a second round later this afternoon into the evening could produce strong to severe storms. These storms may bring strong winds, large hail, and pockets of heavy rain. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding and minor rises on area rivers.

It will be windy today and tomorrow. We dry out for most of the week, though a few isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain cooler through Friday.