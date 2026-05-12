Showers and warmer temperatures

Our first round of rain for the day is moving through, bringing scattered showers this morning. We will get a break early this afternoon before isolated showers and thunderstorms develop later this afternoon and into the evening. A few of these storms could become strong, bringing hail and gusty winds.

We are starting off cool, but temperatures will warm this afternoon as highs climb to near 70 degrees. Strong southerly winds will bring in the warmer air, with gusts reaching near 35 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will cool back down into the 50s. However, the cool down will be short-lived, as we return to the 60s on Thursday and the 70s by Friday.

Our next chance for rain will arrive early Friday.