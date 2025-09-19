Showers and storms are likely throughout the weekend

We're starting today with a few light showers, but those will end by mid morning with a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms redevelop west of the Fox Valley this evening and overspread the area tonight into Saturday. Showers and storms will be most numerous Saturday afternoon and evening. Additional scattered showers are expected Sunday. While severe weather isn't likely, storms may produce small hail and torrential downpours. Hit or miss rain chances linger into early next week but we dry out by later Tuesday. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 70s.