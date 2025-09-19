Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A motorcyclist is dead following a late-night crash Thursday in the City of De Pere.

According to the De Pere Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Fort Howard Avenue just before 11 p.m. on September 18 for a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist had been thrown from the bike and critically injured. Despite life-saving efforts, the person died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department assisted at the scene. Fort Howard Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and additional information will be released in the coming days.

