Shovels or umbrellas?

Dense fog advisories have been issued for most counties this morning due to very thick fog that has settled across northeast Wisconsin. Many locations are reporting visibilities below ¼ mile. Additionally, temperatures are below freezing in many areas, which is creating freezing fog. This is adding a light ice coating to roads and sidewalks, so be aware of slick spots.

Fog will lift as the day goes on, but clouds will remain thick today. A southerly wind will help temperatures climb into the low 40s. These above-average temperatures will be significant as a low-pressure system lifts into Wisconsin.

Beginning this afternoon, rain will spread across the area and become widespread by tonight. Moderate to heavy rain is expected overnight. Most locations will receive half an inch or more, which could lead to standing water on roads and localized flooding. Far northern areas will see a transition to snow late tonight.

A second system will move through this weekend and will likely bring accumulating snow, which could impact weekend plans. Snow is expected to begin Saturday and continue into Sunday morning. While there is still some uncertainty, we could see a couple of inches of accumulation.