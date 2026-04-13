Severe weather threat to start the week

This upcoming week is going to be very active weather-wise. Monday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, with morning temperatures already in the 60s. It will be a muggy day, with highs reaching into the 70s. The combination of heat and moisture will help trigger severe weather.

Late this afternoon, clouds will increase, with rain developing early this evening. Storms could become severe tonight, with risks including large hail and damaging winds, and tornadoes are not out of the question.

Heavy rain is also likely, raising concerns about flooding. Many areas already have elevated water levels, and additional rainfall this week will worsen existing flooding and increase the risk in other areas. Flood watches have been issued for many counties.

There will be additional chances for thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, a few of which could also become severe.