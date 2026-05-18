Severe storms possible overnight

A warm front will lift into the area today, bringing temperatures back into the 70s and near 80 degrees. Showers will move through the area this morning before partial clearing develops this afternoon. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible early this evening, with a higher chance for severe weather overnight as additional storms move through. All hazards are possible, but damaging winds are the primary concern. A few showers may linger into Tuesday before the rain clears out.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be closer to 70 degrees. Cooler air then settles in Wednesday and Thursday, when highs will only reach near 60 degrees, with frost possible during the mornings.

Warmer weather returns this weekend, though skies will remain mostly cloudy.