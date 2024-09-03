School returns with a touch of summer

As the school year begins, we're still enjoying some summer weather with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Wildfire smoke continues to move through Wisconsin, but it has remained in the upper atmosphere and hasn't affected air quality or visibility.

Clear skies expected tonight with temperatures in the low 50s.

Wednesday looks to be sunny and warm once again with high temperatures expected to reach 80.

Thursday will bring chances for rain which is expected to carry over into Friday when our temperatures will be dropping into the 60s.

Sunny skies are expected for this weekend.