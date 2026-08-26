Scattered showers, then a nice end to the week

A cold front passed overnight, bringing a broken line of showers across northeast Wisconsin. Behind the front, clouds are decreasing and winds are increasing. Skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with scattered showers possible this afternoon and a few rumbles of thunder. We dry out overnight. Winds will gust near 20 miles per hour today, and these northwest winds will bring temperatures near 80 while bringing in lower humidity.

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day with lower humidity and highs back around 80 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny, although there could be a few stray showers far north. Friday brings more sunny and comfortable weather, giving us great weather for the Packers preseason game.

Rain and storm chances return this weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday.