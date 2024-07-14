Saturday summer storms

The theme of the weekend is hot and humid.

High temperatures are in the mid/upper 80s and dew points in the 70s are making it feel even hotter than it already is.

We're expecting our first 90-degree day of the month this weekend.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Saturday afternoon, covering most of our viewing area, scheduled to expire at 10pm.

Storms could come through Northeast Wisconsin in the early evening, although later in the evening appears more likely.

There is also a slight risk for severe weather with thunderstorms expected to roll through the area Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

There will be more chances for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. A mostly sunny week is expected to follow.