Saturday snow before Sunday warms up

Snow is expected across northeast Wisconsin tonight for our first snow of February.

Most areas could see between 1-2 inches although areas further north could get more than two inches.

Saturday night temperatures will slightly increase overnight from the mid/upper 20s into the low 30s.

Sunday temperatures will jump up in the low 40s.

We'll see what Phil and Jimmy have to say about the upcoming seasonal changes on Groundhog Day.

Still, more snow is expected again on Monday as temperatures fall back into the low 30s.