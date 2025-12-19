Rollercoaster weekend conditions

Overnight snow and icy roads gives us some slippery conditions Friday morning.
Friday highs are much colder with highs far below normal.
We are expecting wind chills below zero throughout the morning and in the single digits later.
Weekend conditions will be up and down beginning with snow and low 30s on Saturday and sun with much colder highs on Sunday.
