Record warmth then winter weather

Today we’ll enjoy very mild weather. The record high for today is 60 degrees, and it could be broken as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s. Breezy conditions will continue with a mix of sun and clouds.

After a fantastic day today, we enter a more active weather pattern. A cold front will pass this afternoon, bringing temperatures back down into the 40s for much of the week.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with snow possible to the north. Tomorrow night there is a more widespread chance for a wintry mix and some snow, and there may be ice accumulation, so be cautious.

There is also the potential for significant snow this weekend, but it is still too far out to nail down the details. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates.