Record rainfall in Manawa

Friday brought a wide range of rainfall across Northeast Wisconsin during a mostly cloudy day.

Some areas only saw rain for a short part of the day without encountering storms.

Other areas saw multiple inches of rain and flooding, most notably Manawa which saw a record 5.69 inches of rain on Friday.

When encountering flooded roads remember to turn around, don't drown. Try to find an alternative route to your destination if possible.

While most of the expected rainfall has already fallen, scattered showers are possible during the night.

Temperatures were much cooler than normal only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs are expected to increase back closer to normal in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, a welcome change after Friday's rain.

Mostly sunny skies and low 80s temperatures are expected to continue into Sunday before showers and a possible thunderstorm roll through Northeast Wisconsin during Sunday afternoon.