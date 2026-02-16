Record highs possible today

Skies will start off partly cloudy this morning before clouds gradually decrease through the afternoon, allowing for plenty of sunshine by later today. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, which is very far above average for this time of year and could approach record-breaking levels. A light breeze will blow throughout the day, adding to the mild, springlike feel. Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be cooler, with highs reaching the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies. A system moving into the area will bring rain beginning Tuesday night and continuing into early Wednesday. While most will see rain, far northern portions of the area may experience a wintry mix at times. Another storm system is expected late in the week, bringing accumulating snow to the area on Friday. Temperatures will stay above average for most of the week but will trend cooler as the week progresses.