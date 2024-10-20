Record highs in the 80s

We matched the highest temperature ever recorded in the Fox Valley for October 20th with highs hitting 81 degrees.

Sunday night lows will only drop into the mid/upper 50s.

More sunshine expected for Monday where could see highs reach the low 80s again and flirt with record highs.

Tuesday will be warm in the low 70s before late chances for rain which could be the only rain in the area during the week.

Highs cool down in the middle of the week before warming back into the 60s going into next weekend.