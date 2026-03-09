Record high to start the week

We sprang forward into daylight saving time with mostly sunny skies in northeast Wisconsin.
Temperatures will continue to be well above normal on Monday.
Our record high for March 9th is likely to be broken with highs expected to go into the low 60s.
Temperatures cool down on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s throughout the upcoming week.
Posted
We sprang forward into daylight saving time with mostly sunny skies in northeast Wisconsin.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.