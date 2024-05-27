Rainy, windy and cloudy Memorial Day

Memorial Day will be a windy and rainy day with overcast skies for most of the day.

The wind gusts, which could be as strong as 30 MPH, and clouds will keep temperatures in N.E.W. below 70 with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be some breaks with the sun peeking through, but scattered showers throughout the day and possible non-severe thunderstorms late will be more prevalent.

Tuesday looks like another mostly cloudy day with possible showers throughout the day.

Warmer, sunnier days are ahead with Wednesday and Thursday before the temperature climbs back into the 70s on Friday.

The temperature will warm up even more on Saturday and Sunday as June begins with a chance for showers.