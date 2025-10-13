Rain to start the work week

We’re starting the work week with rain and clouds across the area as a front moves through northeast Wisconsin. Showers will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon before gradually tapering off. Clouds will clear out some late in the afternoon.

Highs today will reach the upper 60s, making for a warmer afternoon. Cooler air moves in tonight behind the front, with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s, and some spots dipping into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will feel more like fall, with highs around 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week, with off-and-on rain chances continuing.

