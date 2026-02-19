Rain then snow tonight

Today will start off as another nice day, with plenty of blue skies as the sun rises. Highs won’t be as warm as yesterday, but they will still be above average as we reach the mid-40s this afternoon.

Tonight is when another weather system moves through. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening. Rain will begin tonight before transitioning to a wintry mix, then becoming all snow by Friday morning. Heavier snow totals are expected north and west of the Fox Valley, where amounts could reach 6 inches. Other areas can expect closer to 1–2 inches, with totals decreasing toward the Lakeshore. Slick roads are likely for the Friday morning commute. Winds will also pick up as this system passes.

After this, temperatures will return closer to normal, and we’ll see a chance for light snow over the weekend.