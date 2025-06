Wednesday is shaping up to be a rainy day with cooler temperatures and chances for storms.

Severe storms are not expected but stronger storms could produce stronger winds and small hail.

Highs will be in the mid 70s, slightly below normal.

Dew points in the 60s will make today feel humid and muggy.

Highs will warm up back into the 80s heading into the weekend with more chances for storms.

This weekend will see a noticeable warm-up as we look for our first 90-degree day of 2025.