Rain returns for the end of the week

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning, with light rain developing across the area by this afternoon. Rain will persist through the afternoon and into the evening before becoming heavier at times tonight.

Saturday will remain cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers continuing through much of the day. Rainfall totals could range from 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that receive the most rain.

Clouds, rain and breezy conditions will keep temperatures on the cooler side, with highs generally in the mid-60s throughout the weekend.

By Sunday, skies will remain mostly cloudy, but conditions should gradually begin to dry out. There is still a chance for a few showers Monday, but otherwise, much of next week looks to bring quieter weather.

It’s starting to feel more like fall, too. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s over the next seven days, putting us on the cooler side of average as the official start of fall arrives Tuesday.