Forecast: Rain, rain go away

Now that the area of low pressure has cleared to our east, we can expect calmer weather conditions for our neighborhoods. We will see the sun return for us this afternoon. Our highs are slightly cooler after a cold front moved through last night. High temperatures will remain above normal, in the low 50s. Northerly winds are around 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There is another chance for rain across the state on Sunday.

Our last drought monitor came out last Thursday and most of our neighborhoods have seen over 2 inches of rain since then. We will be sure to update you on drought conditions on Thursday.

