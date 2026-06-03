Rain in the forecast

Temperatures this afternoon will return to the 80s as breezy southwest winds help warm us up. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and 80s over the next week, giving us an above-average start to summer.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies, although we will see a few more clouds than we did on Tuesday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day before slight chances for an afternoon shower or storm develop.

Friday is when we will see higher chances for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday morning and continue throughout the day. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, bringing damaging winds and hail.

Saturday will also bring a chance for scattered showers.