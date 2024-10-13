Rain! Finally!

After a long dry stretch, the rain and clouds that were in northeast Wisconsin on Saturday will stick around on Sunday with low pressure moving through the state.

We could see some rain and gusty winds for the Packers game with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout.

High temperatures will be primarily in the 50s beginning on Sunday and going into the week.

Low temperatures will drop into the low 30s during the week.

Monday could start the week of with rain before another stretch of mostly sunny skies.

Highs will warm up into the upper 60s/low 70s ahead of next weekend.