Rain expected for gameday

After a sunny Saturday, Sunday will bring clouds and rain, but not before everyone turns their clocks back an hour.

Daylight savings ends at 2AM on Sunday morning so turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed.

Sunday will be cloudy and rainy with gusty winds in the afternoon. Make sure to bring a rain jacket if you're heading to Lambeau. High and low temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 60s although clouds and rain are expected as well.

Sunnier skies going into next weekend with highs in the mid 50s.