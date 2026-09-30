Rain ends, fall arrives

Light rain moved across the area last night. The main band of rain is moving out this morning, but scattered showers and cloudy skies will continue throughout the day. Clouds will keep temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs reaching the low 70s, still above average for this time of year. It will also be breezy, with southwest winds bringing in additional moisture and making it feel humid.

Another band of rain will move through overnight, bringing another chance for showers. Rain chances will continue through the first half of Thursday before decreasing later in the day. Thursday will be cloudy for much of the day. Between today's and tomorrow's rain, most areas will receive around half an inch, with totals closer to one inch farther south.

Highs will be near 70 on Thursday. The day will start out humid, but humidity will begin to drop toward the end of the day.

By Friday, we'll settle into a stretch of beautiful weather. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine for the most part, although there could be a shower late Saturday. It will also begin to feel more like fall as we head into the first days of October, with highs dropping into the mid-60s.